Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Businessman to 19 Years Over Crimea Energy Blockade

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Supreme Court in Crimea sentenced Ukrainian businessman and ex-Crimean deputy prime minister, Lenur Islyamov, to 19 years in a high-security prison in absentia, as he was found guilty of arranging the energy blockade of the peninsula.

After Islyamov was dismissed from the post of Crimea's deputy prime minister over lack of efficiency, he left for Ukraine and was later charged with sabotage that resulted in a major blackout in Crimea back in November 2015.