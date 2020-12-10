UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Businessman To 19 Years Over Crimea Energy Blockade

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:57 PM

Russian Court Sentences Ukrainian Businessman to 19 Years Over Crimea Energy Blockade

The Supreme Court in Crimea sentenced Ukrainian businessman and ex-Crimean deputy prime minister, Lenur Islyamov, to 19 years in a high-security prison in absentia, as he was found guilty of arranging the energy blockade of the peninsula

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The Supreme Court in Crimea sentenced Ukrainian businessman and ex-Crimean deputy prime minister, Lenur Islyamov, to 19 years in a high-security prison in absentia, as he was found guilty of arranging the energy blockade of the peninsula.

After Islyamov was dismissed from the post of Crimea's deputy prime minister over lack of efficiency, he left for Ukraine and was later charged with sabotage that resulted in a major blackout in Crimea back in November 2015.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Ukraine November 2015 Post From

Recent Stories

Eight Killed, Over 50 Injured During Protests in I ..

56 seconds ago

UVAS ink MoU with U.M. Enterprises Karachi for “ ..

12 minutes ago

Babar Azam at second place in ICC T20I batsmen ran ..

2 minutes ago

PA Speaker expresses grief over death of Advisor A ..

2 minutes ago

Russian, Syrian Military Explode Underground Comma ..

2 minutes ago

India banks on fake news for real news being bad: ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.