Russian Court Suspends Activities of Anglo-American School of Moscow for 3 Months

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The Tushinsky District Court suspended the work of the Anglo-American School of Moscow, an educational institution famous for teaching children of Russian diplomats, for license violations, the court told Sputnik.

"To impose a punishment in the form of suspension of the educational organization's activities ... for a period of 90 days, which is to be counted from the moment of the actual suspension of activities. To suspend the activities of the 'Anglo-American School of Moscow' educational organization for the period established by this resolution," the court's ruling read.

The punishment is the most severe for a legal entity under the relevant article of the Russian administrative code.

An inspection found that some of the classes were taught by staff without documents verifying their vocational qualification. Fifteen teachers, of whom many were foreigners, did not have translated or recognized documents that would confirm their qualifications, the court said.

The Anglo-American School of Moscow was founded in 1949, and from the moment of its creation has been focused on teaching children of diplomats. Up to 1,000 students have been enrolled in the school, according to the latest public data.