Russian Court Suspends Launching Site Construction At Vostochny Cosmodrome For 90 Days

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Russian Court Suspends Launching Site Construction at Vostochny Cosmodrome for 90 Days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The Amur Region arbitration court has suspended the construction of the launching site for the Angara rocket at the Vostochny cosmodrome for 90 days after the site's main contractor failed to submit required documents on time, according to court documents obtained by Sputnik.

The court ruled to hold construction company Kazan, which builds the site, liable for continuing work before writing reports on fixing previously detected flaws. The company is sued by the Russian Defense Ministry's State Architectural-and-Constructional Surveillance directorate.

"[To suspend] the construction of the launching site for the space rocket system Angara, the site A1 located at the Amur Region, the Svobodnensky District, the Vosotochny cosmodrome for a period up to 90 days," the court's ruling reads.

Meanwhile, the company told Sputnik it would continue its work and appeal the decision.

"Regarding the court proceedings, it needs to be pointed out that we are talking about delayed filings. Due to the pandemic we were unable to receive necessary documentation from the suppliers on time. But we are doing everything to remedy the problem as soon as possible," the company said.

The court's decision may be appealed within ten days.

