Russian Court to Consider New Administrative Offense Case Against Telegram Messenger

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) Moscow's Tagansky District Court told Sputnik on Thursday that its magistrate department has registered a new administrative offense case against Telegram Messenger Inc. for refusing to delete prohibited content.

"The administrative offense case against Telegram Messenger Inc. was registered on October 11," a court spokesperson said.

The court has yet to announce the date it will begin reviewing the case.

Under Russia's Administrative Code, the messenger faces a fine from 800,000 rubles to 4 million rubles ($11,200 - $56,000) for not taking down content illegal in Russia, such as calls for unauthorized public assembly during the pandemic.

Telegram was already fined 40 million rubles earlier this year. Since the beginning of the year, several other tech giants have been fined for refusal to delete banned content, to store the data of Russian users within Russia, or both, including Facebook for over 80 million rubles, Twitter for 60 million rubles, and WhatsApp for 4 million rubles.