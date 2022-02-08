UrduPoint.com

Russian Court To Consider New Criminal Charges Against Navalny

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 03:31 PM

Russian court to consider new criminal charges against Navalny

A Moscow court said Tuesday it will start hearing two new cases against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny next week that could see his prison sentence extended by more than 10 years

Moscow, Feb 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :A Moscow court said Tuesday it will start hearing two new cases against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny next week that could see his prison sentence extended by more than 10 years.

Navalny -- President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic -- was jailed last year after surviving a poisoning attack that he blames on the Kremlin.

The Moscow Lefortovsky district court said it will hold preliminary hearings on charges of fraud and contempt of court against Navalny on February 15.

The fraud case was launched in December 2020, while Navalny, 45, was recovering in Germany after narrowly surviving a nerve agent poisoning.

Investigators accuse Navalny of stealing for personal use more than $4.7 million (4.1 million Euros) of donations that were given to his organisations. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Navalny also faces up to six months in prison for contempt of court during one of his hearings last year when he was jailed for more than two years on old fraud charges.

He is currently serving his sentence in a penal colony outside Moscow.

Navalny will not be brought to the Moscow court and the hearings will be head in his prison, Navalny's lawyer Olga Mikhailova told the TASS news agency.

Navalny's poisoning and arrest sparked widespread condemnation abroad as well as sanctions from Western capitals.

After his arrest, Navalny's organisations were declared "extremist" and shuttered, while many key aides fled Russia fearing prosecution.

Last year, investigators launched a new extremism probe against Navalny that could see the opposition leader face up to 10 more years in jail.

Related Topics

Hearing Attack Contempt Of Court Condemnation Moscow Russia Jail Germany Vladimir Putin February December 2020 From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Brainchild Communications Pakistan has been named ..

Brainchild Communications Pakistan has been named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

11 minutes ago
 National Science, Technology, Innovation Policy to ..

National Science, Technology, Innovation Policy to encourage technology driven e ..

4 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says No Exact Dates for Putin's Trip to Tu ..

Kremlin Says No Exact Dates for Putin's Trip to Turkey

4 minutes ago
 Paris Says Macron's Visit to Russia Needed, Wants ..

Paris Says Macron's Visit to Russia Needed, Wants to Avoid Economic Fallout of E ..

6 minutes ago
 7000 registered for Kissan Cards, 2000 issued: DDA ..

7000 registered for Kissan Cards, 2000 issued: DDA

6 minutes ago
 Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings 8t ..

Tokyo stocks close higher with eyes on earnings 8th Feb, 2022

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>