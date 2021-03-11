UrduPoint.com
Russian Court To Consider Three Reports On Law Violations By Twitter On April 2

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) A Moscow court will consider three reports on law violations by Twitter on April 2, according to the Russian capital's court database.

The reports were drawn up under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Violations Code for the systematic failure to delete illegal information.

According to Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor, if, after receiving a relevant notification, the internet platform did not restrict access to prohibited information, the platform, under the Administrative Code, can be fined 800,000 - 4 million rubles ($10,900 - $54,400). And in the event of a repeated offense, the amount of the fine increases to one-tenth of the total amount of the company's annual revenue.

Roskomnadzor recalled that for not deleting information with calls for extremism, child pornography, as well as methods of developing, manufacturing and using drugs, fines are higher - up to 8 million rubles. For repeated refusal to remove such content - up to one-fifth of the aggregate amount of the company's annual revenue.

Roskomnadzor has said it will slow down Twitter traffic speed in Russia starting on March 10 over the social network's failure to remove illegal content. If Twitter continues "to ignore legal requirements," it may be even blocked in Russia, the watchdog added.

