Russian court to issue verdict for American 'mercenary'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) A Russian court Monday was set to announce the verdict in the closed-door trial of a 72-year-old US citizen who was accused of fighting as a mercenary for Ukraine, after being detained more than two years ago.

Russia has recently detained and tried a number of US citizens and recently completed a large prisoner exchange, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, which enabled it to return Russians jailed in the US.

The verdict is set to be read at 11:30 (0830 GMT) in the case of the American, who has been identified by media Stephen Hubbard.

Russia has said that Hubbard was detained on April 2, 2022, but his case only became public on September 27 this year, when his trial opened at Moscow City Court. Russia has not said where he had been detained.

He faces between seven and 15 years in prison over "participating as a mercenary in the armed conflict." Prosecutors have not made public what sentence they requested.

The American appeared in poor health, walking slowly and dragging his feet at a hearing last week, when the court ordered that the trial be held in secret without media, at the request of prosecutors.

Thursday's hearing lasted less than three hours.

Prosecutors allege that Hubbard was paid at least $1,000 a month to join a Ukrainian territorial defence unit. They say he underwent training, was given a combat uniform and "took part in the armed conflict" in Ukraine.

Russian news agencies reported that the defendant pleaded guilty.

- Westerners in custody -

Russia's state-run TASS news agency said Hubbard had been living in the Ukrainian city of Izyum in the northeastern Kharkiv region since 2014.

Russian forces took control of the city of 45,000 shortly after ordering troops into Ukraine, before being ousted in September 2022 in a lightning counter-offensive by Kyiv.

Russia has not given any details on the circumstances of the American's arrest.

A video posted on pro-Russian YouTube channels in May 2022 -- during the Russian occupation of Izyum -- showed a man who gives his name as Stephen James Hubbard and says he was born in Big Rapids, Michigan, and came to live in Ukraine in 2014.

He looks dishevelled with a long beard and dirty nails.

Russia has arrested numerous Westerners in recent years on charges ranging from espionage to petty theft, with some cases related to Moscow's Ukraine offensive.

They include Ksenia Karelina, a dual US-Russian citizen, who was arrested while visiting family in Russia and sentenced to 12 years in jail for donating around $50 to a Ukrainian organisation.

Two Colombian citizens are also being held in Russia on charges of being "mercenaries" for Ukraine.

Russia and the West on August 1 held the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War including journalists and Russian dissidents on one side, and Russians held for murder, espionage and other crimes on the other.