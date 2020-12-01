Russian Court to Look Into Masks, Distancing at Rapper Concert in St. Petersburg

A court in St. Petersburg will decide if organizers of the concert of Russian rapper Basta complied with the current rules on mask-wearing and distancing, which were introduced to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) A court in St. Petersburg will decide if organizers of the concert of Russian rapper Basta complied with the current rules on mask-wearing and distancing, which were introduced to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

There has been some outrage on social networks over the videos from the concert, which was held in St. Petersburg on the weekend. There appeared to be very little social distancing at the event. Head of the public health watchdog Anna Popova asked regional authorities to investigate.

The audience were not wearing masks or distancing, according to the case materials that the watchdog submitted to the court.

In addition, the venue failed to split the audience into groups and did not organize seating options, the watchdog said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Popova said Ice Palace, where the concert was held, would be suspended.

Basta's press service told Sputnik that everything was done in accordance with the rules of the city and the Federal watchdog.

"The fair thing to do would be to take it up with them. On Friday, a representative of the [city] culture committee was at the venue as an observer. As a result they did not see even a single problem at the event, so there were nothing written up," the press service said.

St. Petersburg recorded 3,697 new coronavirus infections in 24 hours, the federal response center said earlier in the day. According to the officials, the country's two largest cities, Moscow and St. Petersburg, account for 40 percent of all Covid-19 cases in Russia.