Russian Court To Rule Friday On Detention Of Second US Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 20, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Kazan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) A Russian court said it will decide Friday whether to place in detention a Russian-American journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty who was arrested on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent.

The Sovetski court in Kazan, the capital of the Tatarstan region in central Russia, said it would rule on the prosecutors' request that Alsu Kurmasheva be placed in pre-trial detention.

She is the second US journalist to be held by Russia in recent months. Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), has been detained since March, accused of spying -- charges denied by his lawyers, the WSJ and the White House.

Kurmasheva was working as an editor with the US Congress-funded outlet's Tatar-Bashkir service.

In a statement, RFE/RL acting president Jeffrey Gedmin called for her immediate release so "she can return to her family."

Kurmasheva lives in Prague, Czech Republic, but entered Russia on May 20 for a family emergency, according to the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

She was temporarily detained at Kazan airport on June 2 before her return flight, where both her US and Russian passports were confiscated and she was fined for failing to register her American passport with Russian authorities, according to RFE/RFL.

