MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The Moscow City Court on October 15 will verify the legality of the verdict given to blogger Vladislav Sinitsa, who was sentenced to five years in jail over a tweet that was interpreted as a threat against the children of Russian law enforcement officers, the court 's spokeswoman, Ulyana Solopova, told Sputnik on Monday.

"On October 15, at 10:00, the Moscow City Court is scheduled to consider an appeal against the verdict of the Presnensky District Court," she said.

In early September, Moscow's Presnensky District Court sentenced Sinitsa to five years in prison on extremism charges. While investigators interpreted one of Sinitsa's tweets as a call to kill children of police who dispersed recent unauthorized rallies in Moscow, the blogger has insisted that his words were taken out of context.