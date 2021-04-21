Russian Court Upholds 24.5-Year Sentence Given to Conscript for Killing 8 Soldiers

A Russian military court of appeals on Wednesday upheld a 24.5-year sentence imposed on conscript Ramil Shamsutdinov for shooting dead eight of his fellow servicemen in a military unit in 2019, a Sputnik correspondent reported

VLASIKHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) A Russian military court of appeals on Wednesday upheld a 24.5-year sentence imposed on conscript Ramil Shamsutdinov for shooting dead eight of his fellow servicemen in a military unit in 2019, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On October 25, 2019, Shamsutdinov, who was serving his compulsory military service in Russia's Zabaikalksy region, killed eight of his comrades-in-arms and seriously wounded two others. The conscript pleaded guilty and claimed he could no longer tolerate abuse at the military base.

In January, a district military court in Chita sentenced Shamsutdinov to 24 years and six months imprisonment. The prosecution requested a 25-year sentence.

"The verdict of the Second Eastern District Military Court shall be left unchanged," the panel of judges said in its the ruling., which was read out in court.

With the loss of his appeal, the court decision has, therefore, come into legal force and Shamsutdinov will be taken to a prison to serve his jail term in the near future.