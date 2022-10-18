UrduPoint.com

Russian Court Upholds 9-Year Sentence For Navalny

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Russian Court Upholds 9-Year Sentence for Navalny

A second instance court of cassation in Russia ruled on Tuesday that the nine-year sentence issued to opposition figure Alexey Navalny for fraud and contempt of court in March was lawful

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) A second instance court of cassation in Russia ruled on Tuesday that the nine-year sentence issued to opposition figure Alexey Navalny for fraud and contempt of court in March was lawful.

"The sentence issued by the Lefortovo District Court of Moscow and the appellate ruling of the Moscow City Court are left without changes," the judicial panel said concluding the hearing.

The judicial panel initially said that it had Navalny's request not to participate in the hearing, which his lawyers denied, insisting that he would want to attend. Despite clearing up that Navalny in fact had submitted a non-participation request six weeks prior in belief that the hearing would concern a different matter, he was allowed to join in via video link from prison.

Lawyers built Navalny's defense on the premise that his guilt had not been duly proven, while the sentence itself lacked legal rationale and contained inaccurate wordings.

They demanded an annulment to the sentence.

The prosecution said that there were no grounds for the annulment or change to the sentence as Navalny's rights, including his right to defense, were not violated. Prosecutors also cited pieces of evidence that had been properly assessed as testifying to Navalny's liability.

In January 2021, Navalny was arrested in Moscow upon his arrival from Germany, where he received medical treatment for alleged poisoning in Russia. In February, the court rescinded his suspended sentence in the 2014 Yves Rocher fraud case over multiple breaches of probation, and sentenced him to 2.5 years in prison.

In March 2022, Navalny was sentenced to additional nine years in prison for fraud and contempt of court.

Navalny pleads not guilty to all charges and considers his prosecution politically motivated.

Related Topics

Hearing Contempt Of Court Moscow Russia Lawyers Germany January February March All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Army huddle repose full confidence in Pakistan's n ..

Army huddle repose full confidence in Pakistan's nuclear command & control struc ..

12 seconds ago
 Mobile import decreases 67.62% in Q1 FY23

Mobile import decreases 67.62% in Q1 FY23

13 seconds ago
 Russia says 'malfunction' likely behind Yeysk jet ..

Russia says 'malfunction' likely behind Yeysk jet crash

15 seconds ago
 Monitoring committees to ensure implementation on ..

Monitoring committees to ensure implementation on code of conduct.

16 seconds ago
 Commission Proposes to Put in Place Mechanism to L ..

Commission Proposes to Put in Place Mechanism to Limit EU Gas Prices Via TTF Whe ..

21 seconds ago
 Easy access of deserving people to Zakat top prior ..

Easy access of deserving people to Zakat top priority: Barrister Waseem

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.