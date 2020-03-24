UrduPoint.com
Russian Court Upholds Extension Of Spy Suspect Tsurkan's Arrest

Tue 24th March 2020 | 09:21 PM

A Moscow appeals court said that the extension of the arrest of espionage suspect Karina Tsurkan until June 14 was legal, the court's press office told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) A Moscow appeals court said that the extension of the arrest of espionage suspect Karina Tsurkan until June 14 was legal, the court's press office told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The extension was initially ordered by the Moscow City Court earlier in March.

"The court dismissed the appeal and upheld the decision of the Moscow City Court," the press office said.

Tsurkan, a former board member of Russian energy company Inter RAO, is suspected of having shared information from the Energy Ministry with Moldovan intelligence services. Tsurkan has denied all accusations.

She was detained by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) in 2018, and faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty. The criminal case against her is classified.

The suspect was briefly released from pre-trial detention in mid-January but was rearrested in early February after a cassation court overturned her release.

