UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian COVID-19 Cases Exceed 500,000

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 05:03 PM

Russian COVID-19 cases exceed 500,000

Russia recorded 8,779 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 502,436, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Russia recorded 8,779 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 502,436, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Thursday.

The death toll grew by 174 to 6,532, while 261,150 people have recovered, including 8,367 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,436 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 201,221.

As of Wednesday, 321,923 people were under medical observation, while over 13.8 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Thursday.

Related Topics

Russia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

The Most Solid Smartphones of H1 2020

12 minutes ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 45,000 additiona ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Police warns against leaving children al ..

20 minutes ago

Groove on #HowFastYouCanBe OPPO F15 beats on Tikto ..

45 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases pass 7.38 million, dea ..

50 minutes ago

Brussels sets out plans to reopen EU borders

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.