Russian COVID-19 Cases Grow To 592,280

Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:53 PM

Russia recorded 7,600 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 592,280, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Russia recorded 7,600 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 592,280, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday.

The death toll grew by 95 to 8,206, while 344,416 people have recovered, including 4,705 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,068 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 215,014.

As of Sunday, 311,421 people were under medical observation, while more than 17.

2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Monday.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Russian gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 10.9 percent year-on-year in May, the Russian Economic Development Ministry said late Friday.

Although the decline slowed down from April when Russia's GDP fell by 12 percent, overall economic activity remained below last year's levels, the ministry said.

