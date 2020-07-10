Russian COVID-19 cases reach nearly 714,000

Russia registered 6,635 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 713,936, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia registered 6,635 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 713,936, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Friday.

The country's death toll has risen by 174 to 11,017, while 489,068 people have recovered, including 7,752 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 637 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 228,000.

On Thursday, 278,410 people were still under medical observation, while over 22.3 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Friday in a separate statement.