Russian COVID-19 cases rise to 667,883

Russia recorded 6,718 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 667,883, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Friday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Russia recorded 6,718 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 667,883, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Friday.

The death toll rose by 176 to 9,859, while 437,893 people have recovered, including 8,915 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 659 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 223,530.

On Thursday, 284,158 people were still under medical observation, while more than 20.4 million virus tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Friday in a separate statement.