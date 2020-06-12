Russian COVID-19 cases rise to over 510,000

UrduPoint.com
Fri 12th June 2020

Russia recorded 8,987 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 511,423, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Friday

Russia recorded 8,987 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 511,423, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Friday.

The death toll grew by 183 to 6,715, while 269,370 people have recovered, including 8,220 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,714 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 202,935.

As of Thursday, about 322,000 people were under medical observation, while over 14.2 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said in a statement Friday.

