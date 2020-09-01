Russian COVID-19 cases top 1 million

Russia registered 4,729 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national caseload to more than one million, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW, Sep 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Russia registered 4,729 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its national caseload to more than one million, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Tuesday.

The number of coronavirus cases reached 1,000,048, while 123 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 17,299.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 641 new cases, bringing its tally of infections to 263,059, the center said.

According to the statement, 815,705 patients have recovered so far, including 6,318 over the past day.

As of Monday, 211,248 people were still under medical observation, while over 36.9 million tests have been conducted across the country.