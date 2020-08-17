Russian COVID-19 cases up 4,892 to 927,745

Russia registered 4,892 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 927,745, the country's COVID-19 response center said in a statement Monday

Meanwhile, 55 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 15,740.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 690 new cases, taking its tally of infections to 253,064, the response center said.

According to the statement, 736,101 people have recovered so far, including 3,133 over the past day.

As of Sunday, 228,306 people were still under medical observation, while over 32.7 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Monday in a separate statement.