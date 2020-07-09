Russian COVID-19 cases up 6,509 to 707,301

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia registered 6,509 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total to 707,301, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Thursday.

The country's death toll has risen by 176 to 10,843, while 481,316 people have recovered, including 8,805 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 568 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 227,363.

On Wednesday, 276,213 people were still under medical observation, while over 22 million tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Thursday in a separate statement.