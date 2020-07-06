UrduPoint.com
Russian COVID-19 Cases Up 6,611 To 687,862

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 03:56 PM

Russia recorded 6,611 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 687,862, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Russia recorded 6,611 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 687,862, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Monday.

The death toll rose by 135 to 10,296, while 454,329 people have recovered, including 3,579 over the last 24 hours, said the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 685 newly-confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 225,545.

On Sunday, 277,373 people were still under medical observation, while more than 21.3 million virus tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Monday in a separate statement.

