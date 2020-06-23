UrduPoint.com
Russian COVID-19 Cases Up 7,425 To 599,705

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 05:24 PM

Russia recorded 7,425 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 599,705, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Russia recorded 7,425 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 599,705, the country's coronavirus response center said in a statement Tuesday.

The death toll grew by 153 to 8,359, while 356,429 people have recovered, including 12,013 over the last 24 hours, according to the statement.

Moscow, the country's worst-hit region, reported 1,081 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 216,095.

As of Monday, 309,691 people were under medical observation, while more than 17.

5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted nationwide, Russia's consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a new phase of lifting restrictions began in Moscow, with fitness clubs, pools, stationary cafes and restaurants, and navigation on the Moskva River reopening.

But mass events remain banned in the city, and people are obliged to wear masks and gloves and maintain a social distance of 1.5 meters in public places.

