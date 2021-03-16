UrduPoint.com
Russian COVID-19 Response Center Extends UK Flights Ban Until April 16

Russia's COVID-19 response center on Tuesday extended the temporary ban on direct flights from Russia to the United Kingdom until April 16

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Russia's COVID-19 response center on Tuesday extended the temporary ban on direct flights from Russia to the United Kingdom until April 16.

"The response center to prevent the import and spread of new coronavirus infection in Russia has decided to extend the suspension of air traffic with the UK. To ensure the protection of public health, the restrictions have been extended to 23:59 on April 16, 2021," the center said.

