Russian COVID-19 Treatment Drug May Get Approved By End of 2022 - Gamaleya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The Russian Gamaleya research center has developed the chemical compounds to create a drug to treat COVID-19 and expects to get it approved by the end of next year after clinical trials, Denis Logunov, the center's deputy head, said on Sunday.

Currently, the development of the drug is at an early stage and trials on animals are still required, Logunov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"At the moment we have carried out an initial screening, and we have compounds... that are hits, leading compounds that will be optimized and tested in experiments on animals," Logunov explained.

Creating COVID-19 treatment drug takes more time than creating a drug based on monoclonal antibodies, Logunov added. He expressed hope that the drug will be registered by the end of 2022 after successful animal and clinical trials.