Russian COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents Received Marketing Authorization - Gamaleya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russian coronavirus vaccine for adolescents aged 12-17 received a registration certificate, Denis Logunov, deputy head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said.

"Today, permission has been received to use Sputnik in the child population, the vaccine has received registration," he said at a briefing.