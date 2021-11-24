UrduPoint.com

Russian COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents Received Marketing Authorization - Gamaleya

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 07:59 PM

Russian COVID-19 Vaccine for Adolescents Received Marketing Authorization - Gamaleya

Russian coronavirus vaccine for adolescents aged 12-17 received a registration certificate, Denis Logunov, deputy head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) Russian coronavirus vaccine for adolescents aged 12-17 received a registration certificate, Denis Logunov, deputy head of the Gamaleya Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said.

"Today, permission has been received to use Sputnik in the child population, the vaccine has received registration," he said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Russia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UK judge agrees Abramovich claim in Putin book def ..

UK judge agrees Abramovich claim in Putin book defamatory

32 seconds ago
 Moldova Asked to Pay for Gas on November 26, Gazpr ..

Moldova Asked to Pay for Gas on November 26, Gazprom Agreed Not to Stop Supplies

33 seconds ago
 France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in s ..

France's Benzema gets one-year suspended term in sex tape case

36 seconds ago
 Pakistan faces an alarming increase in diabetes pa ..

Pakistan faces an alarming increase in diabetes patients

39 seconds ago
 Polish Prime Minister to Discuss Nord Stream 2 Wit ..

Polish Prime Minister to Discuss Nord Stream 2 With Merkel on Thursday

10 minutes ago
 French President, Polish Prime Minister Discuss Mi ..

French President, Polish Prime Minister Discuss Migration Issue at Belarus-Polan ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.