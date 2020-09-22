Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Makers Not Seeking Full Indemnity - Sovereign Fund Head

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Russian COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers are so confident about its safety that they will not seek full legal protection from potential liability claims, Kirill Dmitriev, the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said on Tuesday.

The approach is different from many other vaccine developers, who seek indemnity if unexpected adverse effects occur.

"Russia is not asking for full legal indemnity because of the confidence in its human adenoviral vector platform proven to be safe over decades. At the same time, Western vaccine makers insist on full indemnity ” putting all legal risks of their unproven vaccines on the countries that buy vaccines. Western vaccine makers have to do this because they understand well that monkey adenovirus and mRNA vaccines have never been studied for long term negative effects and vaccine makers do not want to bear risks of their own vaccines," Dmitriev said in a statement, circulated by his press service.

In August, Russia registered the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, named Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. According to the health ministry, Sputnik V is safe and has proven to be capable of building immunity against the virus. The vaccine is yet to complete the required Phase 3 of clinical trials. According to WHO protocols, a candidate vaccine has to complete three phases of clinical trials to be approved for industrial production.