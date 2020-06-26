Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Mild on Body, Keeps Appetite Up - Volunteer Patients

The Russian-made vaccine from the coronavirus increases appetite and does not cause any body discomfort, three male patients who volunteered for the first trial said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) The Russian-made vaccine from the coronavirus increases appetite and does not cause any body discomfort, three male patients who volunteered for the first trial said on Friday.

"I did not feel how they injected the vaccine, it felt like an ordinary upper arm injection. I have no symptoms, body temperature is normal 36.6 degrees Celsius [97.9 Fahrenheit], no headache even. They told me I might lose appetite, but quite the contrary we eat even more than before," a patient named Sergey told the Russian newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda.

Another volunteer named Nikolay also said that he was warned of possible reactions that did not materialize, according to the report.

"During the first hours after vaccination, everyone was carefully tracking their bodies and sensations, checked temperature and heart rate.

Then and now, the temperature varied from 36.6 degrees Celsius to 36.7 degrees Celsius. No rash, no itchiness, no inflammation in the injection area. As if they injected vitamins or something. The vaccine had no impact on the body neither inside nor out," a volunteer named Yury said as quoted in the report.

The vaccine has been developed by the Russian Defense Ministry in cooperation with the Gamaleya Federal Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology. Clinical trials on 18 volunteers, including both women and men, military and civilians, began on June 18 in Moscow to run by the end of July.