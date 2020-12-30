UrduPoint.com
Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Producer Praises UK Approval Of AstraZeneca Shot

The developer of the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, praised the UK's approval on Wednesday of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University shot, saying their strength was in unity

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The developer of the world's first registered coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, praised the UK's approval on Wednesday of the AstraZeneca/Oxford University shot, saying their strength was in unity.

"Sputnik V welcomes the registration of @AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK! The world needs a strong portfolio of vaccines and together we are stronger," the developer tweeted on its official account.

Sputnik V is a two-component vaccine developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute. It signed a memorandum of understanding with the British drug-maker AstraZeneca last week to test a combination of their components in the hope of improving the vaccine's effectiveness.

Alexander Gintsburg, the head of the Gamaleya Institute, said on Wednesday that a combination of the two vaccines solved the problem of immunity to the viral vector used in the first component for transporting the coronavirus protein to the cell.

Both vaccines are administered weeks apart, but the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine is to be given to patients four to 12 weeks after the first one, the UK drug regulator said. Sputnik V uses two different vectors administered three weeks apart.

Sputnik V tweeted that "an easy solution that is already available" would be to use its vector for the second AstraZeneca shot to reduce the gap to three weeks, providing a "fast and high efficacy protection" against coronavirus.

