Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Recommended For People From 18 To 60 Years Old - Health Official

Wed 12th August 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russia's new vaccine against the coronavirus is recommended to be used for individuals aged from 18 to 60 years old, Vladimir Bondarev, the head of the Russian Health Ministry's Scientific Centre for Expert Evaluation of Medicinal Products, said on Wednesday, adding that more research needs to be conducted to vaccinate people over 60 years old.

Earlier this week, Russia announced registering the world's first coronavirus vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, set to be produced industrially. President Vladimir Putin has endorsed the vaccine, saying it has passed all necessary checks.

"In Russia, it is customary to certify [vaccines for] children from birth to 18 years old; adults from 18 to 60 years old; and older people over 60 years old. Clinical studies have now been carried out on a group of volunteers aged from 18 to 60 years old. Thus, this vaccine is now indicated for use in people from 18 to 60 years old," Bondarev said at a briefing.

The specialist also said that additional clinical studies are needed for older people, noting that it will be probably done during post-registration clinical trials.

Meanwhile, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which is one of the entities that helped create the vaccine, said that he was vaccinated and he is in his late 60s, adding that he felt good.

The vaccine was developed jointly by the Gamaleya research institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund. It has two separately injected components that together are expected to build sustainable immunity against the virus. The vaccine has so far been tested on 76 volunteers separately at two institutions the Moscow-based Sechenov University and the Defense Ministry's Burdenko Main Military Clinical Hospital.

