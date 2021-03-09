Russian COVID-19 vaccine to be produced in Italy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Switzerland-based Adienne Pharma & Biotech will produce Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Italy, marking the first European production deal for the Russian shot.

Citing the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Italian news agency Adnkronos said the company and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) have signed an agreement in this regard.

Under the deal, the company will be able to start production in July and produce 10 million doses by the end of 2021.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the EU's drug regulator, announced on March 4 that it had started reviewing Sputnik V.