Russian COVID-19 Vaccines Effective Against Coronavirus Strains - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Russian COVID-19 vaccines are effective against coronavirus variants that "scare everyone in Europe," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday during a meeting with Veronika Skvortsova, the head of Russia's Federal Medical-Biological Agency (FMBA).

"As I was told, the vaccines we have today are effective against these strains, which scare everyone in Europe today, and not only in Europe. The tests of these vaccines, which face the virus, show that our vaccines are effective against these strains," Putin said.

Skvortsova confirmed that vaccines are effective against coronavirus variants by citing research data.