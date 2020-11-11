Russian COVID-19 Vaccines Showcased to 15 Foreign Ambassadors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Fifteen foreign ambassadors were presented the Russian coronavirus vaccines Sputnik V and EpiVacCorona during a virtual event hosted by the Diplomatic academy in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

Attending the meeting were ambassadors of Burundi, Bolivia, Guatemala, India, Colombia, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Montenegro, Italy, Sri Lanka and Japan, among others, as well as 45 diplomats representing other embassies.

"During the meeting, it was announced for the first time that the Sputnik V vaccine's effectiveness has reached 92 percent," the press release read.

The two vaccines were presented in more detail by their developers ” the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology for Sputnik V and the Vector research center for EpiVacCorona. They also replied to questions of the foreign diplomats.

The keynote address was delivered by the head of the Russian sovereign wealth fund, Kirill Dmitriev. The official said the Russian government would consider a gratis vaccination program for personnel of foreign diplomatic missions upon request.

The both vaccines are now going through phase 3 clinical trials.