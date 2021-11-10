Russian COVID Antibody Medicine Trials to Begin in January - Gamaleya Center Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Clinical trials of a Russian medicine containing antibodies for coronavirus patients will begin in January 2022, they will be completed within 3-4 months, Alexander Gintsburg, director of Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, told Sputnik.

"We will start clinical trials in January next year, and I hope that we will complete these clinical trials within three to four months," Gintsburg said.