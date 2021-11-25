Russian COVID Vaccine for Adolescents Made on Same Platform as Sputnik V - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Russian vaccine for the prevention of coronavirus infection in adolescents was created on the same platform as Sputnik V, it consists of two components that are administered at intervals of 21 days, the Russian Health Ministry said.

"To reliably protect minors from the new coronavirus infection, their health and life, the Gamaleya Research Center of the Russian Health Ministry has developed the Gam-COVID-Vac M vaccine. The drug is created on the same platform as the vaccine that has proven itself in more than 70 countries, Sputnik V, with which more than 100 million people have already been vaccinated globally, and Sputnik Light. Gam-COVID-Vac M, like Sputnik V, consists of two components, which are injected with an interval of 21 days," the statement says.