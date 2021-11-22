UrduPoint.com

Russian COVID Vaccine For Kids Aged 6-11 To Be Studied Once Adolescents Vaccine Approved

Russian COVID Vaccine for Kids Aged 6-11 to Be Studied Once Adolescents Vaccine Approved

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) After the approval of the coronavirus vaccine for adolescents, a package of documents will be submitted for the study of the vaccine among children from six to 11 years old, Alexander Gintsburg, the director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, said on Monday.

The center submitted to the health ministry a package of documents confirming the effectiveness and safety of the Sputnik V vaccine option for children from 12 to 17 years old, he said.

"As we get approval for the studies that we have conducted for this group of children, this will allow, on the one hand, the use of this drug in civil circulation, of course, with the full consent of not only the child, but also his parents. It will also allow us to submit the next ready-made package of documents, which will be directed to the study of this drug, Sputnik V, diluted a certain number of times, for research on a group of children aged 11 to six," Gintsburg told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

