Russian Covid Vaccine Use to Be Limited to Hungary Under Emergency Approval - EU Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Russian coronavirus vaccine, if approved for use in Hungary via an emergency procedure, cannot be used in any other EU state, spokesman for the European Commission for health, Stefan De Keersmaecker, said Monday.

Hungary expects first small batches of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to be delivered in December, and larger consignments in January, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Sijjarto said on Friday after talks with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko. In addition, Hungary is looking into possibly producing the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Szijjarto said.

Medication can be authorized for use in the European Union via two procedures ” a generalized one through the European Medicines Agency or an emergency procedure, which individual member states can use and are then to carry liability for the use of the medication, De Keersmaecker said.

"We are, of course, very much in favor of the authorization through the European Medicines Agency. It's this agency that goes very thoroughly through the effectiveness and the safety of the vaccine before it can be put on the market," the spokesman told a press conference.

The commission does not have data about the Russian vaccine, except that its developers had reached out to the EMA, the spokesman added.