UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Covid Vaccine Use To Be Limited To Hungary Under Emergency Approval - EU Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russian Covid Vaccine Use to Be Limited to Hungary Under Emergency Approval - EU Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) Russian coronavirus vaccine, if approved for use in Hungary via an emergency procedure, cannot be used in any other EU state, spokesman for the European Commission for health, Stefan De Keersmaecker, said Monday.

Hungary expects first small batches of Russian vaccine Sputnik V to be delivered in December, and larger consignments in January, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Sijjarto said on Friday after talks with Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko. In addition, Hungary is looking into possibly producing the Russian vaccine against COVID-19, Szijjarto said.

Medication can be authorized for use in the European Union via two procedures ” a generalized one through the European Medicines Agency or an emergency procedure, which individual member states can use and are then to carry liability for the use of the medication, De Keersmaecker said.

"We are, of course, very much in favor of the authorization through the European Medicines Agency. It's this agency that goes very thoroughly through the effectiveness and the safety of the vaccine before it can be put on the market," the spokesman told a press conference.

The commission does not have data about the Russian vaccine, except that its developers had reached out to the EMA, the spokesman added.

Related Topics

Russia European Union Hungary January December Market Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Forex reserved jumps to 13.5 billion dollars: Mian ..

9 minutes ago

IACAD to reopen over 766 mosques for Friday prayer ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima sends message of pride, gratitude t ..

11 minutes ago

PDM committed to follow COVID 19 SOPs : Rana Sanal ..

4 minutes ago

Africa registers 225 new deaths from corona-virus ..

4 minutes ago

PM gives approval to set up Export Development Boa ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.