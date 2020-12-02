Russian Covid Vaccines For Other Countries To Be Produced Abroad - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 02:44 PM
Russian vaccines against coronavirus for foreign countries will be manufactured abroad, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russian vaccines against coronavirus for foreign countries will be manufactured abroad, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.
"As for the demand from potential users of [Russian] vaccine abroad, it will be met mainly with the help of the production facilities that the Russian Direct Investment Fund is now building with its foreign partners.
But I'd like to reiterate that the priority here is Russians who want to get vaccinated," the spokesman told reporters.