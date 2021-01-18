Russian Crew Member From Sunken Dry Cargo Ship Among 6 Rescued - Russian Embassy

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) There is a Russian national among six people who were saved after a dry cargo ship sank off Turkey's Black Sea coast on Sunday, the spokeswoman for the Russian Embassy in Turkey, Irina Kasimova, told Sputnik on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport told Sputnik that there were two Russians aboard the sunken vessel. The Turkish coast guard reported that six sailors had been rescued.

"Among the six saved people is one Russian national, Nikolai Krinov, the vessel's chief technician. He is currently staying at a hospital in the city of Bartin, his condition is stable, his life is not in danger. The fate of the other Russian citizens remains unknown," the spokeswoman said.

"According to Krinov, the tragedy occurred because of bad weather conditions. We have provided him with necessary consular assistance, purchased basic necessities [for him]," Kasimova added.