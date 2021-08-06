UrduPoint.com

Russian Crime Syndicate Released 1Mln US, Global Credit Cards On Dark Web - Reports

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

Russian Crime Syndicate Released 1Mln US, Global Credit Cards on Dark Web - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) A Russian crime syndicate has released around 1 million US and global credit cards on the dark web, the Q6 cybersecurity company has warned, according to US media reports on Thursday.

The criminal group, which calls itself "All World Cards," is now offering stolen credit card information to other criminals, Q6 warned, according to a report from CNBC.

com.

The report advised credit card users to freeze their credit reports, which usually blocks outside access to your file.

Such actions prevent scammers from using an individual's personal information to get a loan or establish credit, because the potential lender cannot then check the credit report to approve the application, the report said.

Related Topics

Loan World Russia Company Criminals Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

56 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

56 minutes ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

56 minutes ago
 Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique' ..

Tunisia's Ennahdha party ready for 'self-critique'

59 minutes ago
 Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

Messi Leaves Spanish Football Club Barcelona

59 minutes ago
 US Wants Iran to Seize Chance to Advance Diplomacy ..

US Wants Iran to Seize Chance to Advance Diplomacy After Raisi Sworn In - State ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.