Russian Crime Syndicate Released 1Mln US, Global Credit Cards on Dark Web - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) A Russian crime syndicate has released around 1 million US and global credit cards on the dark web, the Q6 cybersecurity company has warned, according to US media reports on Thursday.

The criminal group, which calls itself "All World Cards," is now offering stolen credit card information to other criminals, Q6 warned, according to a report from CNBC.

The report advised credit card users to freeze their credit reports, which usually blocks outside access to your file.

Such actions prevent scammers from using an individual's personal information to get a loan or establish credit, because the potential lender cannot then check the credit report to approve the application, the report said.