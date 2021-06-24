Russian Critical Infrastructure Faced Over 120,0000 Cyberattacks in 2020- Security Council

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Russia's critical infrastructure faced over 120,000 cyberattacks last year, most of which were carried out from the territory of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said on Thursday.

"Cyberspace is becoming an arena for combating geopolitical opponents.

Russia is regularly exposed to unfriendly attacks in this area. In 2020, over 120,000 computer attacks were conducted against our critical infrastructure ... Most of them were carried out from the territory of the United States, Germany and the Netherlands, and targeted objects of stat administration, defense complex, health care, transport, science and education," Patrushev said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.