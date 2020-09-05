Russian, Croatian Foreign Ministers Discuss Developments in Belarus, Navalny Case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic Radman, held a telephone conversation on Friday, during which they discussed developments in Belarus, the situation involving Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny and progress in bilateral cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the conversation took place at the initiative of the Croatian side.

"In response to the Croatian minister's request, the Russian side affirmed the fact-based fundamental assessments of the external attempts to destabilize the situation in Belarus, as well as the situation with the continuous lack of response from the German authorities to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office's request on Navalny's conditions, and the progressive development of the Russian-Croatian dialogue," the statement read.

On August 9, the Belarus opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, three people have died, and several hundred others have sustained injuries during the ongoing unrest.

As for Navalny, he is currently undergoing treatment in a German hospital after suffering an acute medical condition in Russia in late August. Berlin on Wednesday said that a German military laboratory possessed undeniable proof that the opposition politician had been intoxicated with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.