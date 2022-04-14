UrduPoint.com

Russian Cruiser Moskva Remains Buoyant, Main Missile Armament Intact - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2022 | 03:14 PM

Russian Cruiser Moskva Remains Buoyant, Main Missile Armament Intact - Defense Ministry

Russian cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, remains buoyant, the main missile armament is not damaged, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russian cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, remains buoyant, the main missile armament is not damaged, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Moskva cruiser retains its buoyancy.

The main missile armament was not damaged. The crew of the cruiser was evacuated to the ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the area," the statement says.

Measures are being taken to tow the cruiser to the port, the ministry said.

Explosions of ammunition and open fire on the vessel were stopped, the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Related Topics

Fire Russia

Recent Stories

KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

49 seconds ago
 Informational video on Ehsaas National Socio-Econo ..

Informational video on Ehsaas National Socio-Economic Registry released

50 seconds ago
 DC stressed all possible facilities for Youm-e-Ali ..

DC stressed all possible facilities for Youm-e-Ali procession

52 seconds ago
 Seven held for flying, selling kites

Seven held for flying, selling kites

53 seconds ago
 Russian Energy Ministry Stops Disclosing Oil Data ..

Russian Energy Ministry Stops Disclosing Oil Data to Avoid Market Pressure - Dep ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Military Says 1,160 Ukrainian Soldiers Sur ..

Russian Military Says 1,160 Ukrainian Soldiers Surrendered in Mariupol Over Past ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.