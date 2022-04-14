Russian Cruiser Moskva Remains Buoyant, Main Missile Armament Intact - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, remains buoyant, the main missile armament is not damaged, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Russian cruiser Moskva, the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet, remains buoyant, the main missile armament is not damaged, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Moskva cruiser retains its buoyancy.

The main missile armament was not damaged. The crew of the cruiser was evacuated to the ships of the Black Sea Fleet in the area," the statement says.

Measures are being taken to tow the cruiser to the port, the ministry said.

Explosions of ammunition and open fire on the vessel were stopped, the cause of the fire is being investigated.