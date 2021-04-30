Russian Cruiser Moskva Test-Fires Vulkan Missile in Black Sea for 1st Time - Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Russian cruiser ship Moskva has test-fired the Vulkan anti-ship cruise missile in the Black Sea for the first time, the Black Sea Fleet said on Friday, adding that the projectile has hit the target.

"Black Sea Fleet's missile cruiser ship Moskva awarded with the Order of Nakhimov has fired the Vulkan missile from the vessel's main missile system of Basalt for the first time in the modern history," the fleet's press service said.

According to the Black Sea Fleet, the fired missile has successfully hit the target at a distance of 30 kilometers (over 18 miles).

To ensure the security of the drills, the Black Sea Fleet has closed for passage a part of the sea, using more than 20 military ships for that purpose.