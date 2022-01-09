Russian CSTO Peacekeepers Have Vital Kazakh Facilities Under Protection - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces are now protecting vital facilities and key infrastructure in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"Units from the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which had previously arrived on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, began to fulfill the assigned tasks to protect vital facilities, airfields, and key social infrastructure facilities," the defense ministry said in a Sunday statement.

The ministry emphasized that the key tasks of CSTO peacekeepers include the protection of important state and military facilities in Kazakhstan and assistance to Kazakh law enforcement in stabilizing the situation and returning it to the legal field.