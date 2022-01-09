UrduPoint.com

Russian CSTO Peacekeepers Have Vital Kazakh Facilities Under Protection - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Russian CSTO Peacekeepers Have Vital Kazakh Facilities Under Protection - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) forces are now protecting vital facilities and key infrastructure in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"Units from the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which had previously arrived on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan, began to fulfill the assigned tasks to protect vital facilities, airfields, and key social infrastructure facilities," the defense ministry said in a Sunday statement.

The ministry emphasized that the key tasks of CSTO peacekeepers include the protection of important state and military facilities in Kazakhstan and assistance to Kazakh law enforcement in stabilizing the situation and returning it to the legal field.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan Sunday From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

1 hour ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

8 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

9 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

9 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

9 hours ago
 Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate ove ..

Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate over demise of brother

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.