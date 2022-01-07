UrduPoint.com

Russian CSTO Peacekeepers Protecting Airport, Key Facilities In Almaty - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published January 07, 2022 | 01:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Russian peacekeepers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces have taken full control of the Almaty airport together with Kazakh law enforcement, a Russian Defense Ministry spokesman said.

"As of now, together with the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Almaty airport has been taken under full control," Maj. Gen.

Igor Konashenkov said.

CSTO peacekeepers are helping to maintain law and order in Kazakhstan and are protecting key facilities, the spokesman added.

"The security of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation located in the city (Almaty) and other important facilities is being ensured," Konashenkov said.

On Wednesday, Kazakh media reported that two Kazakh soldiers died during the counter-terrorism operation at the Almaty airport.

