Russian, Cuban Defense Ministers Hold Meeting In Moscow - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published June 27, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a meeting with Cuban Defense Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a meeting with Cuban Defense Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera in Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the video footage from the welcoming ceremony of Shoigu and Alvaro Lopez Miera, the anthems of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Cuba were heard at the welcoming ceremony in Moscow.

