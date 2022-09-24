UrduPoint.com

Russian, Cuban Foreign Ministers Discuss Unacceptability Of Unilateral Sanctions - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2022 | 09:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla have discussed the unacceptability of unilateral sanctions measures on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The consistent approach of both countries to the categorical unacceptability of the use of unilateral sanctions has been confirmed," the ministry said on the website.

Rodriguez Parrilla reiterated Cuba's solidarity with Russia in preserving peace and security in the world.

The Russian side has expressed support for Havana in its demand for "a complete and immediate lifting of the US embargo."

The side also signed a plan for consultations between foreign ministries for the next five years.

