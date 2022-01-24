Russian, Cuban Leaders Discuss Actions Coordination Under Strategic Partnership - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez have discussed further coordination of actions in accordance with the principles of strategic partnership during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez ... Issues of further coordination of the actions of the two countries in the international arena in accordance with the principles of strategic partnership and traditions of friendship and mutual understanding were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders also reaffirmed their intention to work closely together to strengthen bilateral relations and agreed to intensify contacts at various levels.

Additionally, Bermudez thanked Putin for humanitarian aid provided to the Latin American nation, including in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.