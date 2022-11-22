Russian, Cuban Leaders May Discuss Military-Technical Cooperation at Moscow Talks- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez may discuss certain aspects of the countries' military-technical cooperation at a meeting in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Certain aspects (of military-technical cooperation), of course, can be touched upon (during the meeting)," Peskov told repoters.